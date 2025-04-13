Michelle Williams is fine with her children watching 'Dying for Sex' when they are ready.

Michelle Williams stars in Dying for Sex

The 44-year-old actress - who has Matilda, 19, with the late Heath Ledger, as well as Hart, four, a two-year-old son, and an eight-week-old baby with husband Thomas Kail - plays a woman who is determined to have her first orgasm after being diagnosed with terminal cancer following her divorce and while she has always been mindful about her family watching her projects, she won't censor herself or her choices as she hopes her work will eventually lead her kids to understand her better

During a virtual critics press conference, Michelle was asked if she had any reservations and how it felt “acting out all these very different and very impressive variations of orgasms" in the show, which is rated TV-MA and intended for "mature audiences".

According to People magazine, she replied: “Somewhere maybe like in the way, way, way back of my head, I hear somebody saying to me, 'don’t do something that your grandmother couldn’t see,' but also in the forefront of my mind, what I hear is like, 'do make things that you would want your children to see, age-appropriate,' but I want to leave a record of who I was.

“And if my children are interested in it, they can pick that up and they can learn what I was doing when I wasn’t with them.

“I’ve always wanted to make something that I would feel proud of and that even [my kids] as they grew up could feel a deeper understanding of who I was and what I was interested in. And, so, I stand behind this, and went wholeheartedly into the experience.”

Michelle previously praised the "wonderful" intimacy co-ordinator who worked on the show.

She told People magazine: [We had a] wonderful intimacy coordinator, Claire [who] taught us a lot.

"Not just making sure that every actor felt safe and like their boundaries were respected, but that they were also allowed to have private conversations.

"I think that's actually what's so important about an intimacy coordinator, is that you're allowed to have a private conversation ahead of time.

"You know that your scene partner feels safe, feels understood, and whatever trauma or past they bring inherently as a human being who's walked a long road to get here. They're going to be safe and that's going to be protected and taken care of, and they don't have to explain that to a million people or ask for permission."