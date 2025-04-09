Mickey Rourke's acting career is "in the toilet".

Mickey Rourke is not happy with the state of his acting career

'The Wrestler' star, 72, admits he's "made mistakes" in the past and now struggles to book jobs because of his bad boy reputation - confessing he signed up to appear in UK reality TV show 'Celebrity Big Brother' because he can't face filming a "really bad independent movie".

He told The Sun newspaper: "I’ve made mistakes, many. I have nobody to blame for my ship sinking except myself.

“My career is in the toilet and I’m not getting A-list movies. I’d like to be back where I can work on movies that have integrity.

"There’s directors I want to work with and have them not be afraid of me and trust me for who I am today, not for the reputation I have.

"But once it goes past a certain point, I’ve got a short fuse - there’s no turning back. It’s on."

Mickey's Hollywood career peaked in the 1980s with leading roles in '9 1/2 Weeks' opposite Kim Basinger, 'Rumble Fish', 'Angel Heart', 'Francesco', and 'Johnny Handsome'.

However, he later turned down roles in 'Rain Man', 'Platoon', and 'The Untouchables' and briefly pursued a boxing career between 1991 and 1995.

Mickey staged a Hollywood comeback with 'Sin City' in 2005 before starring in 'The Wrestler' in 2008.

He later appeared in 'Man on Fire', 'Iron Man 2', and 'The Expendables' and more recently, he has taken smaller roles and producing credits in 'The Commando' (2022), 'Take Back' (2021), and 'Nightmare Cinema' (2018).

Mickey went on to add of his stint on 'CBB': "It was between this or a really bad independent movie, and I’ve had it up to here with really bad independent movies.

"So I said, you know what? Let’s go do that thing in England. I want to go to London anyway. I know nothing about this show. I’m not worried."

Mickey has joined the cast of ITV show 'Celebrity Big Brother' alongside singer/dancer JoJo Siwa, actors Patsy Palmer and Jack P Shepherd, TV personality Trisha Goddard and Olympian Daley Thompson.

The new series kicked off on Monday (07.04.25) and will show the housemates living together with cameras capturing their every move.

Previous reports suggested Mickey, whose net worth is estimated at £3.8 million ($5m), will be paid a six-figure sum for his time in the house.