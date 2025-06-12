Mike Love pledged he will miss Brian Wilson "forever" in a heartfelt tribute.

Mike Love has paid tribute to Brian Wilson

The 84-year-old singer-songwriter has remembered his Beach Boys bandmate and cousin - who died on Wednesday (11.06.25) aged 82 - as "the heart" of the group and "the soul" of their sound.

He wrote on Instagram: "Today, the world lost a genius, and I lost a cousin by blood and my partner in music.

"Brian Wilson wasn’t just the heart of The Beach Boys—he was the soul of our sound. From the first time we sang together as kids in my living room, I knew there was something otherworldly in him. His musical gifts were unmatched. The melodies he dreamed up, the emotions he poured into every note—Brian changed the course of music forever.

"Our journey together was filled with moments of brilliance, heartbreak, laughter, complexity and most of all, LOVE . Like all families, we had our ups and downs. But through it all, we never stopped loving each other, and I never stopped being in awe of what he could do when he sat at a piano or his spontaneity in the studio."

Mike will always be thankful for the music the Beach Boys produced and admitted his life was "forever changed" by Brian's songwriting.

He continued: "Brian’s unique artistry and our collaboration gave the world the American dream of optimism, joy, and a sense of freedom—music that made people feel good, made them believe in an endless summer and endless possibilities. It was one of the greatest blessings of my life to experience that creative space with him.

"It was our privilege to make the world believe in sunshine, surfing, and teenage dreams. My life was forever changed by Pet Sounds, God Only Knows, In My Room, Good Vibrations, The Warmth of the Sun and a hundred other pieces of his soul wrapped in music. He allowed us to show the world what vulnerability and brilliance sound like in harmony. He was fragile, he was intense, he was funny—and he was one of a kind.

"My wife, Jacquelyne, and I are heartbroken. She stood beside me through so many chapters of this story, and we both send our love and prayers to Brian’s family, his children, and all who were touched by his life and gifts."

Mike ended his tribute with a personal message to his "beloved cousin".

He wrote: "Brian, you once asked, “Wouldn’t it be nice if we were older?” Now you are timeless. May you rest in the peace you so deeply deserve, surrounded by the heavenly music you helped create. May your spirit soar as high as your falsetto, may your wings spread in effortless flight.

"Thank you for the harmonies, the memories, and the love. Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, Love leaves a memory no one can steal.

"I’ll miss you forever, my beloved cousin. – Mike"

Mike's personal tribute was shared hours after the group collectively paid tribute to Brian.

A post on the Brach Boys' Instagram account, which featured an archive picture of the singer, read: "The world mourns a genius today, and we grieve for the loss of our cousin, our friend, and our partner in a great musical adventure.

"Brian Wilson wasn’t just the heart of The Beach Boys—he was the soul of our sound.

"The melodies he dreamed up and the emotions he poured into every note changed the course of music forever. His unparalleled talent and unique spirit created the soundtrack of so many lives around the globe, including our own.

"Together, we gave the world the American dream of optimism, joy, and a sense of freedom—music that made people feel good, made them believe in summer and endless possibilities.

"We are heartbroken by his passing. We will continue to cherish the timeless music we made together and the joy he brought to millions over the decades.

"And while we will miss him deeply, his legacy will live on through his songs and in our memories. Our hearts go out to Brian’s family and his loved ones during this difficult time."