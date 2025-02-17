Mike Tyson has denied he's been secretly suffering from Parkinson’s disease.

Mike Tyson has hit back at Jake Paul's comments about his health

The 58-year-old boxing veteran's health was thrust into the spotlight after he suffered a medical emergency related to an ulcer in the run up to his recent bout with YouTuber Jake Paul which prompted the fight to be postponed until November - and Jake hit headlines over the weekend (15-16.02.25) by claiming Tyson smoked psychedelic drugs to "cure Parkinson's".

However, Tyson's representatives have now hit back at the claims and insisted the sports star is healthy, telling TMZ.com: "Mike is happy and perfectly healthy. He doesn’t have Parkinson’s or any other illness."

Jake made the claims on Sunday (16.02.25) in an online interview with Adin Ross in which they discussed psychedelic drugs and Jake said: "Ayahuasca is really good for your brain as well. And same with toad!

"Toad cured Tyson's Parkinson's so that he could come back and fight."

However, Jake has now insisted he "misspoke" and his comments have been misinterpreted.

In a post on X - formerly known as Twitter- he wrote: "Bruh…Mike Tyson didn’t have no Parkinsons ... WTF. Why the f*** is the internet so stupid for.

"I misspoke. Meant he used toad to heal his pain. He has spoken about it many times. Just like I do. Just like many do."

The former heavyweight champion lost his controversial comeback fight against Jake, 28, in November, but subsequently insisted he had "no regrets" about getting back into the ring with the much younger fighter.

In a post on X after the fight, Mike wrote: "This is one of those situations when you lost but still won. I'm grateful for last night. No regrets to get in ring one last time. "

He went on to open up about his medical emergency, adding: "I almost died in June. Had 8 blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won.

"To have my children see me stand toe to toe and finish 8 rounds with a talented fighter half my age in front of a packed Dallas Cowboy stadium is an experience that no man has the right to ask for. Thank you ... "