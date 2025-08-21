Mikey Madison has felt a need to "withdraw into herself" since winning an Academy Award.

The Anora actress won her first Oscar for best actress earlier this year for the titular role in 2024 blockbuster, becoming the first Gen-Z performer to earn an acting prize at the iconic ceremony, while the then-25-year-old star was also the category's ninth-youngest winner.

Mikey, now 26, told Vogue Italia magazine: "I feel like everything around me has changed, and I think that’s increasing my need to withdraw into myself.

“I’m extremely introverted, but I also have a big desire for adventure.

"It’s a conflict I’ve always felt, but it’s gotten worse lately.”

Mikey opened up on how she doesn't embrace social media or focus on the party lifestyle, but there is a preasure to go the other way.

She explained: "It’s as if I’m now aware of how I’m perceived.

"I’m not on social media, I never regret missing a party or a dinner, but it seems like society is forcing me to ask myself, ‘Should I do it too to be happy? To be fair?’

“We pretend to be someone we’re not to make others feel comfortable. I think shyness should be considered a form of poetry.”

The Better Things actress - who rose to fame as a teen on the FX comedy between 2016 and 2022 - has also appeared in the likes of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and Scream.

However, she added: “It’s as if [Anora director] Sean Baker plucked me out of the darknes.

"I still feel like I’m at the beginning of my career; I feel like the time has come to play characters that terrify me. I need to read a script and be afraid.”

Meanwhile, she is inspired by hugely successful performers who "remain kind" despite being at "the peak of their careers".

She said: "It’s wonderful to meet people who are at the peak of their careers and choose to remain kind. That’s exactly what I want to be.

“I admire those who nurture their ‘sense of playfulness.' I’d like to be indulgent with myself, too.

"My mom said to me just the other day: ‘If only you could see yourself the way you see others, you’d be so much happier.’ ”