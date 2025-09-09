Miles Teller thinks Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement is "exciting".

Miles Teller is happy for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

The Eternity actor and his wife Keleigh Sperry - who he married in 2019 - are friends with the couple and he is delighted they have found "life-long companionship" together after they announced last month they were set to marry after two years together.

Miles told E! News: "Anytime you find the person you want to spend forever with, that’s such exciting news.

"That's the first step of life-long companionship."

And the 38-year-old star is hoping to double date with the couple.

Asked about the possibility, he replied: "Yeah, exactly".

Miles and Keleigh joined Taylor to cheer on Travis when Kansas City Chiefs faced San Francisco 49ers in the 2024 Super Bowl, but he confirmed the following year he wouldn't be supporting the 35-year-old tight end when they faced his beloved Philadelphia Eagles in this year's NFL showpiece.

He told People magazine ahead of the game: "Thankfully, when I was at the Chiefs' last Super Bowl, they weren't playing the Eagles.

"[This year] I'm going to be in a sea of green."

And while he and Keleigh, 35, have "friends" on the opposing team, the Top Gun: Maverick star insisted his spouse would be joining him in cheering for the Eagles.

Miles said: "She's a diehard Birds fan. But no, she's an Eagles fan, baby.

"She might be a Southern California girl, but you marry into Philadelphia sports and that is it."

Miles and Keleigh joined the likes of Ice Spice, Blake Lively, Lana Del Rey and Ashley Avignone in Taylor's suite last year.

Keleigh later shared pictures of the group on Instagram and wrote: “INSANITY, what a night[cry laughing emojis] Lana and I recovered. CONGRATS [party popper emojis].

“Best day with my Chiefs fam. One for the books #SuperBowl (sic)"

Miles stars in Taylor's 2021 music video for I Bet You Think About Me and he previously admitted Keleigh cried when she watched him and the Karma singer dancing together.

Speaking to E! News, he said: "When we were shooting the music video, Taylor played for Keleigh the ‘All Too Well (10 Minute Version)' for the first time. Keleigh was just looking at Taylor in her wedding dress and Taylor and I dancing while she was listening to ‘All Too Well,' the new one, and she was just bawling her eyes out."

Miles added that Keleigh is a huge fan of the singer and plays her music at home "all the time", adding: "In my house, it's a lot of Taylor."