Miley Cyrus has 'never really found the role' that would allow her to revive her acting career

The 32-year-old pop star shot to international fame when she took on the title role of Disney's musical television sitcom 'Hannah Montana' in the late 2000s, but has since been heavily focused on her music and only appeared in a handful of films.

Speaking on the New York Times' 'The Interview' podcast, she said: "It's actually really interesting because I got 'Hannah Montana' because I was a singer.

"I was singing in Nashville, there was a little place in our mall where you could go and make demos. We don't have a Build-A-Bear, we had Build-A-Country-Music-Star!

"So I used to go to the mall, make my demos, write my songs. And they were looking for someone who could really sing, not just record kids' music but actually have music be the heart of the show. I was chosen to be an actress because I was a singer.

"I got known as being an actress, but I hadn't actually acted in anything. I had been in a baked bean commercial and I had two lines in a Tim Burton one time."

The 'Easy Lover' hitmaker - who starred opposite now ex-husband Liam Hemsworth in 'The Last Song' in 2010 and last held a leading role with 2012's 'So Undercover' - is still keen to return to acting at some point and has "challenged" directors an writers to come up with something that she can play.

She added: "I became an actress so I could bring that part to life and then I just never really found the role for me because I'm such a character in myself that to find something that can absorb me completely is really challenging.

"And I challenge every writer and director out there to bring it to me because I would love to.

"I either want to be myself because I'm really good at that, or I wanna throw me away because I'm really good at that too. I'm not good in the middle."