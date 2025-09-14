Miley Cyrus has given her seal of approval to her father Billy Ray Cyrus’ latest romance with Elizabeth Hurley.

Miley Cyrus approves of new Billy Ray romance

The 64-year-old country music star and the 60-year-old actress started dating five months ago and his daughter Miley is thrilled for them both.

According to The Mirror, Miley, 32, said: “When you are younger, I think you just view your parents as mom and dad rather than individuals with feelings, with faults, with their own story.

“The most important thing for both my parents is that they are happy, and it's clear to see they both are.”

Billy Ray split from Miley’s mother Tish Cyrus, 58, in 2022 after almost 30 years of marriage.

Two years ago, Tish moved on and tied the knot with actor Dominic Purcell, 55.

Meanwhile, Miley’s former husband Liam Hemsworth recently proposed to dating model Gabriella Brooks, who he started dating just months after splitting from Miley in 2019.

A source told PEOPLE: "Liam was coming out the marriage with Miley when he met Gabriella. They both grew up in Australia and were introduced by friends. He really liked her right away, but he was also hesitant to be in a relationship so soon after his separation."

Miley and Liam first started dating after meeting on the set of 2010 movie The Last Song and she previously recalled the "undeniable" chemistry she had with her future husband.

She said in a series of TikTok videos: "In 2008, I needed to do another feature film for Disney, and I didn’t want it to be a part of Hannah Montana.

"Once we had written the screenplay, it was time to audition all the guys who would play Will, my boyfriend in the movie. We had gotten it down from thousands to the final three, and Liam was a part of that final three.

"I think one of the elements that made that movie feel so special was it was watching two very young people fall in love with each other, which was happening in real time and in real life, so the chemistry was undeniable. And that was the beginning of a long, 10-year relationship."