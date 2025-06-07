Miley Cyrus concealed the cost of drugs from her accountant during the making of her 2015 album by disguising them as high-end vintage clothing purchases.

The 32-year-old singer and songwriter, whose battles with drink and drugs have been well-documented, made the admission during an appearance on the Every Single Album podcast.

Speaking about the period surrounding her experimental album Miley Cyrus and Her Dead Petz, Miley said: “We called (drug purchases) vintage clothes. And every time (my accountant) saw me, she’d be like, ‘Where’s that, like, $15,000 original John Lennon T-shirt that you bought?’

“It’s like, ‘Oh, it’s upstairs.’ So I bought a lot of vintage clothes that year.”

The Grammy-winning artist went on to explain to avoid suspicion, she would tell her accountant the garments were “really delicate” and needed to be stored away to “protect” them.

She added: “I’m so glad I survived that time in my life. I would definitely not encourage anyone else to go this hard, but the fact that I got through it, I’m very glad I got to do it.”

Miley, who rose to prominence as a Disney Channel star before launching a highly successful music career, has long been candid about her relationship with drugs.

In a 2013 interview with Rolling Stone, she said: “Hollywood is a coke town, but weed is so much better. And molly, too. Those are happy drugs – social drugs. They make you want to be with friends. You’re out in the open. You’re not in a bathroom.”

In 2017, she revealed she had gotten sober after rekindling her relationship with then-partner Liam Hemsworth.

She told Billboard magazine: “I haven’t smoked weed in three weeks, which is the longest I’ve ever (gone without it,) I’m not doing drugs, I’m not drinking, I’m completely clean right now!”

But in November 2020, Miley acknowledged that she had relapsed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking publicly at the time, she confirmed the setback but said she had resumed sobriety within two weeks.

Miley has also recently been in the headlines over a rumoured rift with her country-rock singer father Billy Ray Cyrus, but other reports have said the two have quietly reconciled.