Miley Cyrus is now allowed to perform her Hannah Montana songs

The 32-year-old pop superstar famously broke away from the wholesome image she had created on the musical Disney Channel series when it came to an end in the early 2010s, and was forbidden to perform songs from its soundtrack until the corporation named her a Disney Legend.

Speaking on the Every Single Album podcast, she explained: "After I left Disney, I wasn't allowed to perform any of the Hannah Montana music.

"It’s not like I wanted to. I mean, performing The Best of Both Worlds between We Can’t Stop and Wrecking Ball wouldn’t have really made sense.

"But after being inducted as a Disney Legend, I was given permission to perform those songs in the future, which is pretty cool."

Hannah Montana followed the adventures of a schoolgirl who lived a double life as a world-famous pop star.

It ran for four seasons from 2006 until 2011 and a cinematic film was released in 2009.

Each season and the movie spawned a top-selling soundtrack featuring original songs, and The Best of Both Worlds Tour took place in 2007.

The Climb - which was featured in the final scene of Hannah Montana: The Movie and released under her own name - is the only track from the franchise that Miley has performed in recent years.

Upon her acceptance of the Disney Legend honour towards the end of last year, the Easy Lover hitmaker insisted that she was "proud" to have starred as the fictional pop star as she referenced a track from the initial soundtrack.

She said: "I had gotten a taste of what my life could be, and from that moment on, I did not want anything else.

"A little bit of everything has changed, ... but at the same time, nothing has changed at all.

"I stand here still proud to have been Hannah Montana."

"IIn so many ways, this award is dedicated to Hannah and all of her amazing loyal fans, and to everyone who has made my dream a reality. To quote the legend herself, 'This is the life.'"