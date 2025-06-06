Miley Cyrus' parents thought she would end up working at Hooters.

The 32-year-old pop megastar - who is the daughter of Achy Breaky Heart singer Billy Ray Cyrus and his ex-wife Tish Cyrus - recalled that had such a "sexual instinct" in her youth that her mother and father always assumed that she would become an waitress at the restaurant chain famed for dressing its workforce in provocative outfits.

Speaking on the Every Single Album podcast, she said: "My mom is a momager because she's a momager because she wasn't like 'Get out there...', she was like 'This is what she wants to do, this is a lot better than what a lot of teenager want to be...'

"I think my parents always thought I was going to work at Hooters. I actually know for a fact they thought I was going to work at Hooters because of the way I acted as a child. I was f****** out of it!

"I can say this, but I always had a very sexual instinct, even as a kid. I was always just trying to get naked in Cracker Barrel. "Literally, I was trying to get naked at Cracker Barrel."

The Easy Lover hitmaker shot to fame in her early teens when she took on the title role of the Disney Channel sitcom Hannah Montana, and explained that being a celebrity has given her more "boundaries" to consider because she is constantly being watched by the rest of the world.

She added: "That's when Mom stopped making me go to church, she was like 'We're not going to church anymore because we always follow church with Cracker Barrel and something in the sermon sets you off!'

"This is not me deflecting or anything, this is me being dead-a** serious, I think my mom was like 'I have two options and neither of them are very good, but one of them, she'll make a lot more money.

"I actually have a lot more boundaries by being famous because everything that you do is speculated on, so there is structure there."