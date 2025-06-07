Miley Cyrus had a "traumatising" medical incident during her Hannah Montana days.

The 32-year-old pop megastar found global fame when she was cast in the title role of the musical Disney Channel sitcom in the late 2000s, and whilst on a nationwide tour as the fictional pop star in 2007, she was diagnosed with tachycardia.

Speaking on the Every Single Album podcast,she said: "There was so much going on at such a time that it would become such a blur.

"I don't mark it as trauma because in my real life there have been so many more traumatic things that have happened that are, like, real, but I think somewhere I am traumatised.

"When I was on the Hannah tour, I didn't know that I had tachycardia until I was in front of 100,000 people and my heart started going bananas. "

The Easy Lover hitmaker added that at the time, those around her thought it was something as simple as "low blood sugar" but it turned out she had likely been suffering from the condition all her life, and had to wear monitors on stage.

She said: "Everyone was like 'You just have low blood sugar, here's a cracker!' and I was like 'No, I'm telling you my heart is going at these different speeds and I can't control it. Something is wrong!'

"I got rushed to the paediatrician because I'm a child and they were like 'You're going to wear all these heart monitors while you perform' so I had two things - I had a heart murmur, a leaky valve, and I had tachycardia. And those moments were traumatising because, well, the medical.

"And they were like 'You're nervous!' and I was like 'I don't think these are nerves...'

"So then I had to wear these little monitors and someone from the hospital was watching me do my concert and they were like 'Oh no, you're just leaking blood. You've probably had this your entire life and you never knew because you've never been in a situation like this..."