Miley Cyrus has revealed her latest tattoo is a tribute to her mother Tish Cyrus.

The 32-year-old singer who has a range of body art has had the word “muse” inked on her shoulder after describing her mum in the same way during an appearance at the Chanel Tribeca Festival Women’s Luncheon in New York City.

She was attending the event, held at the Greenwich Hotel Courtyard on 6 June, to celebrate the Through Her Lens programme.

Speaking to People, Miley said about her new tattoo: “It says ‘muse’. And it’s really for her, because my mom is my muse.”

She added: “My mom was going to get matching with me, but she was out of town.”

Miley debuted the dainty new shoulder tattoo – inked by artist Michelle Santana at Bang Bang Tattoo – before the event via Instagram.

The tattoo adds to her extensive collection of body art, which she recently spoke about in an interview with the New York Times, expressing mixed feelings about some of her older designs.

“A mistake that I made that I still think about is like 80 percent of my tattoos,” she said.

Miley added: “I don’t regret them enough to laser them, but some of them, like... I mean I love my cat, but like, I didn’t need that... there’s just a few I could do without.”

Miley’s ‘muse’ tribute comes shortly after speculation circulated about a falling-out between her and Tish, 58, when it appeared the singer’s mum had unfollowed her daughter on social media.

Miley addressed the rumours in a statement on her Instagram Stories in May.

“I rarely comment on rumours, but my mama and I are too tight for anything to ever come between us,” she wrote.

Miley added: “She’s my best friend. Like a lot of moms, she doesn’t know how to work her phone and somehow unfollowed me — simple, coincidental, and uninteresting.”

Tish later confirmed to People the unfollow was accidental, saying she had “no idea how that happened” and had since corrected it.

Reflecting on her priorities, Miley said: “Now, in my thirties, family is my priority above all else. I’m at peace knowing bridges have been built and time has done a lot of healing. Grateful for the good health and love that flows through my family.”

Miley also spoke about her upcoming visual album, Something Beautiful, which is set to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival later this month.

The project traces different periods of her life through film.

Asked whether she viewed her life in eras, Miley told People: “I don’t see anything, I feel like, with a divide.

“I do love this flow of whatever is real in the moment totally is valuable and exists and that’s what the movie is a celebration of is that everything gets to coexist in not a way that’s lost but actually found.”