Miley Cyrus "needed to fall one more time" to help her sobriety journey.

Miley Cyrus reflects on her sobriety

The 32-year-old singer has opened up on her struggles with addiction and how it influenced her hit song 'Flowers', while she acknowledged she isn't "proud" of her actions during that period around 2020's 'Plastic Hearts' album.

She told Apple Music 1's 'The Zane Lowe Show': "I know I needed to fall one more time. I just, I had to. It just never would have happened this way. I just never would have been sitting here.

"There were times in that section … I’m not proud of them. Definitely not my best moments, not some of my best work, any of that.

"But it all led me to writing ‘Flowers,’ which then was some sort of key right into the lock of all healing.”

Miley reflected on how her record 'Endless Summer Vacation' was a game changer for her, and it all came down to her getting clean.

She added: "I’ve learned this about myself over the years. The sobriety is like, that’s like my God.

"I need it, I live for it. I mean that it’s changed my entire life.”

'Flowers' - which dropped in 2023 as the lead single for 'Endless Summer Vacation' - was a huge success, and landed Miley her first ever Grammy Awards for Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year in 2024.

She explained: "I think somewhere inside of me, I needed maybe to hold a trophy and just feel for a moment that I have something that I can hold in my hands that feels like a true achievement.

“And so at the Grammys, that’s why I went, it was actually for healing.”

Due to her performance anxiety and not allowing herself to accept how much she wanted to win a Grammy, she almost didn't turn up to the ceremony - but she's glad she did.

Miley said: “There was somewhere that I was avoiding this, the fact that it did matter to me somewhere.

“And so once I received my Grammy, I was like, look, when you Google me, it says ‘Miley Cyrus, a Grammy Award-winning artist.'”