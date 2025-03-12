Millie Bobby Brown insists criticism from trolls "actually doesn't bother her".

Millie Bobby Brown doesn't get affected by trolls in the same way

The 21-year-old 'Stranger Things' star - who rose to fame after being cast in the Netflix series a decade ago - recently took to Instagram in a fiery video revealing how she has become a "target" for bullying since her days of child stardom as she refused to "fit the unrealistic expectations of people" regarding her growth.

Now, she has told the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast: "I think, obviously I don’t want that for any person growing up in the industry but it really actually doesn’t bother me.

"I wish I could be like, 'You know what, it does get to me.' Like, it used to get to me, it did.

"I grew up feeling really, really, I was… it got to me and I remember trying to change myself to please the masses and actually now I’m in a place where like yeah, like my accent does change. My face does grow.

"I do wear a lot of makeup, like, it’s just the kind of person I am. I like that, like it’s fun for me and like, you’re not gonna tell me how to be a girl like, you’re not gonna tell me how to be a woman."

The star is baffled by the way people seem surprised that she's ageing.

She added: "I know that obviously people say that I look a lot older. That’s like a thing that I get a lot, like 'oh my god she looks like 40.'

"And I’m like, 'well yeah, you did meet me when I was 10, so I’d understand I am 21 now. It’s been 10 years, she grows.'

"My face like grew, I don’t… what do you want me to do about that? That, and my accent thing. I think people like to pick on certain things that I say and do."

Despite taking criticism in her stride, Millie pointed out that being treated this way "should never be okay", and she's shocked by the way some people behave.

She said: "I feel like, you know, when that stuff comes out about me or about other women and other young girls in the industry, I just, I’m disgusted.

"Like I can’t believe it’s still happens. And if I can do anything to change it, like I would.

"Like if, I always say like, if I had a genie wish, like, I really would wish that no one ever had to go through that kind of scrutiny.

"Because it is, it changes the kind of person you are, it changes the way you perceive the world and you see the bad in everyone, you don’t see the good.

"You’re like, 'What are your intentions? What are you gonna say about me?' "