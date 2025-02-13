Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi performed a six-minute dance routine at their wedding.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi did a Grease routine at their wedding

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony last May before marking their nuptials with a second, more lavish celebration in Tuscany four months later, and during their September festivities, the bride and groom treated guests to an elaborate musical medley based on the songs from 'Grease', complete with costume changes.

Millie told Vanity Fair magazine: "It’s a five-, six-minute dance routine that we choreographed ourselves.

“We started with leather jackets and glasses, then took them off. I was in my Sandy jumpsuit, and he was in this cool T-shirt, pants, and really shiny shoes.”

The 20-year-old star's 'Stranger Things' co-star Matthew Modine officiated the ceremony and he was "surprised" by how emotional he found himself as the couple exchanged vows.

He said: “It was absolutely sublime.

“I was surprised how emotional I became during the vows. I’d been witness to so much of Millie’s private life and her professional career—and I’d seen her grow from that adorable child into a beautiful and thoughtful adult.

"I was with her when she first met young Jake. And now she’s beginning a whole new life with such a kind man.”

Despite their young ages, the 'Enola Holmes' star insisted she and her 22-year-old spouse were ready for marriage and had spent a lot of time talking about the future before committing to one another.

She said: “We were pretty united going into it.

"We talked about our political views, what kind of family we want to build, the kind of home we want to live in, the kind of relationship we’re looking for, the kind of careers we want.

"It’s such an important decision, and we wanted to make sure we were making the right one. I knew I was. It always felt right with him.”

Being with Jake has taught Millie a lot about love.

Asked what she's learned from marriage, she said: “Loving someone and being in love are two different things.

“I think I loved a lot of people I was with, like I loved my friends. But he is the first man I’ve ever loved and been in love with.

"If we’re not fully invested, then what’s the point? We have to be, and we always have been.”