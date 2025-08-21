Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have adopted a baby girl.

The 21-year-old actress and Jake, 23, have announced via social media that they've welcomed their first baby together.

The loved-up couple - who tied the knot in 2024 - wrote on Instagram: "This summer we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption.

"We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy [tree emoji]

"And then there were 3

"Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi (sic)"

Millie previously admitted that she was looking forward to the challenges of parenthood.

The Stranger Things star - who began dating Jake in 2021 and got engaged to him in 2023 - has always dreamed of starting a family.

During an appearance on the Smartless podcast, Millie explained: "My mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19. And you know, it's been my thing since before I met Jake. Since I was a baby, I told my mom, like, baby dolls. I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me.

"And my nan, my grandmother is, she was a huge part of my life. And so, yeah, I mean, Jake knows how important it is to me and, of course, I want to focus on really establishing myself as an actor and as a producer, but I also find it's so important to start a family for me personally."

Despite this, Jake was determined to get married before they had a baby together.

Millie continued: "It's a huge thing. Jake was like, we cannot do that until we get married. So that was his thing."

Millie confessed that she wants to have a "big family" one day.

The actress also raised the possibility of adopting, observing that it's not "any different" to giving birth to her own child.

The Enola Holmes star said: "I really want a family. I really want a big family.

"I'm one of four. He's one of four. So, it is definitely in our future, but, for me, I don't see having your own child, you know, as really any different as in adopting."