Millie Bobby Brown has often spoken about her "wish to be a young mom".

Millie Bobby Brown always wanted to become a mother

The 21-year-old actress and her husband Jake Bongiovi recently adopted a baby girl, and Millie is now relishing the challenges of motherhood.

A source told People: "She's so young, but so focused. And she has the biggest heart. There's no doubt that she's a great mom. Pretty much everything she sets her mind to, she crushes.

"And they have really worked on creating this special family life in Georgia. She loves her farm — it's going to be such a special place for the baby to grow up. Even before they were married, she often spoke about her wish to be a young mom. And Jake was always on the same page. They're in it together."

Millie and Jake recently announced via social media that they've welcomed their first baby.

The loved-up couple - who tied the knot in 2024 - wrote on Instagram: "This summer we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption.

"We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy [tree emoji]

"And then there were 3

"Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi (sic)"

Millie previously admitted that she was looking forward to the challenges of parenthood.

The Stranger Things star - who began dating Jake in 2021 and got engaged to him in 2023 - has always dreamed of starting a family.

During an appearance on the Smartless podcast, Millie explained: "My mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19. And you know, it's been my thing since before I met Jake. Since I was a baby, I told my mom, like, baby dolls. I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me.

"And my nan, my grandmother is, she was a huge part of my life. And so, yeah, I mean, Jake knows how important it is to me and, of course, I want to focus on really establishing myself as an actor and as a producer, but I also find it's so important to start a family for me personally."