Millie Bobby Brown wants to "shave her hair off" when she has her first baby.

The 21-year-old actress - who is getting married to Jon Bon Jovi's son Jake Bongiovi - is keen to raise a family in the future, and she'd love to go back to her 'Stranger Things' look by getting rid of her locks in time for giving birth.

She told the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast: "I always tell Jake, for my first baby, I want to shave my hair off.

"I don’t know. It was really liberating, would suggest it for anyone. Any girl... Maybe [I would shave it] right before I’m about to give birth because I just think hair is such an ordeal anyway to deal with.

"I’m gonna nurture my child. Why deal with my hair? And I think it’s such a liberating experience.

"To be a woman is, and I felt like I had that experience as a girl, but I’d like to have that experience as a woman."

Millie was just 12 years old when she was cast as Eleven in 'Stranger Things', but she had absolutely no qualms about shaving her head before filming the hit Netflix show.

She recalled: "I honestly did not care and I’m saying that like I really did not care. I didn’t have anxiety, I wasn’t sad when they shaved it off.

"I just thought, 'Cool. Now this is what I’m doing.' I think it started to hit me months and months in where you get to that age where you’re 11 now and you’re shaving it consecutively every three days because it cannot grow past a certain length because we’re filming, so continuity-wise you’re shaving it, so every time it started to grow and I’d get excited, we’d shave it again."

She started to feel "insecure" once she and her friends were getting to the age where boys were getting interested in other girls.

She added: "So, I think it became to the point where I was like 12, 11 or 12, where I was like, the boys started liking girls and I was kind of like maybe, 'Why are boys not liking me?'

"And then I was like, 'I’m feeling insecure now,' so I would put wigs on and I did get really, really bullied.

"In public, people would make comments and stuff but honestly, I still to this day loved the experience and I would do it again."