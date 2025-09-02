Millie Bobby Brown has shared a first glimpse at her daughter.

Jake Bongiovi and his daughter (c) Instagram

The Stranger Things actress and her husband Jake Bongiovi revealed two weeks ago they had adopted a baby girl and now the 21-year-old star has shared a string of photos from their new life as a family of three.

One photograph features Jake, wearing a black hat and jacket, cargo shorts and sneakers, walking towards a plane while holding his daughter's car seat, with the tot covered by a white baby blanket.

Other images in the Instagram carousel included Millie and her 23-year-old husband posing for a mirror selfie on a date night, the Florence by Mills founder wearing a headscarf and bikini top, and a picture of a pig.

She simply captioned the post with three emojis, a baby bottle, stars, and a yellow chick.

Millie and Jake - who married in 2024 after three years together - revealed on 21 August that they had become parents for the first time.

They wrote in a joint post on Instagram: "This summer we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption.

"We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy [tree emoji]

"And then there were 3

"Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi (sic)"

Millie previously admitted that she was looking forward to the challenges of parenthood and had always hoped to be a young mother.

During an appearance on the Smartless podcast, she explained: "My mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19. And you know, it's been my thing since before I met Jake. Since I was a baby, I told my mom, like, baby dolls. I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me.

"And my nan, my grandmother is, she was a huge part of my life. And so, yeah, I mean, Jake knows how important it is to me and, of course, I want to focus on really establishing myself as an actor and as a producer, but I also find it's so important to start a family for me personally."