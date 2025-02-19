Mindy Kaling is planning to get back into acting.

Mindy Kaling wants to get back on camera

The 45-year-old star - who hasn't appeared on screen since 'The Morning Show' in 2023 - admitted working behind the camera on her latest show 'Running Point' has inspired her to consider acting roles again.

She told 'Extra': "When we were shooting ‘Running Point,’ which is coming out next week, the cast was so fun.

"I was like, ‘I want to act with Brenda [Song] and Kate [Hudson]. This is so fun.’ So, yes… [I've] got to get back on camera.”

Last year, she was in both 'Velma' and 'Monsters At Work', but both parts were voice roles rather than appearing on camera herself.

She has also served as a showrunner on the likes of 'Never Have I Ever' and 'The Sex Lives of College Girls'.

The 'Mindy Project' actress recently received a star on the Hollywood Walkmof Fame, and while her kids Kit, seven, Spencer, four, and 12-month-old Anne weren't at the ceremony, she wants them to visit the site.

She added: "I think that I'm going to take them to come and see it.

"My oldest is seven, so I don't know that they know the concept of the star, so this is one of these accolades I'll have to educate them about a little bit beforehand because if I don't they'll be like, ‘Okay, who cares?’...

"I have to just let them know how major it is.”

'The Office' star - who has never publicly revealed the father of her children - admitted in September that only her eldest child was just starting to "appreciate" that she is a celebrity, while her son is more interested in toy trucks than anything else at the minute so he hasn't taken much of an interest in showbiz.

Speaking at Tory Burch New York Fashion Week, she said: "You know, I think as of now only my oldest would be able to appreciate it.

"My son is more into like a trucks vibe. So, unless Tory did like a trucks collab I think it might be lost on him."