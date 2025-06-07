Mindy Kaling superstitions have stopped her from appearing in Never Have I Ever.

Mindy Kaling co-created the hit TV show

The 45-year-old actress co-created the hit Netflix series, which is set in the San Fernando Valley in California, and Mindy has now revealed why she didn't cast herself in the show.

Mindy - who previously co-created The Sex Lives of College Girls - told The Hollywood Reporter: "A show literally about an Indian American family in southern California, and if I wasn’t on that - what’s wrong with me?

"I think there is a part of me that feels a little superstitious. I’m like, 'these seem to have gone well and I’m not in them so maybe I’ll wait.'"

Despite this, Mindy plans to return to acting soon.

She shared: "I miss it. I would like to write or co-create a show for me to act in soon."

Mindy would actually love to combine acting and directing on her next project.

She said: "I would love to do that again.

"That’s the thing that maybe in the next couple of years, when I launch a couple of other things that are earlier in the pipeline, that would be something that would be fun to do again."

Mindy previously admitted that she feels most comfortable writing about "strivers and dorks".

The Hollywood star is a huge fan of the X-rated drama series Euphoria - which stars the likes of Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney - but Mindy doubts she could write a similar type of TV show.

Mindy - who recently co-created the sports comedy Running Point - told The Hollywood Reporter: "I love 'Euphoria' and I think [creator] Sam [Levinson] is like a genius. I think he has a lot to say about things like sex and drug use and addiction and those are incredibly interesting, but we don’t have a ton of experience in that.

"I watch that show on the edge of my seat, vicariously, but I feel like nerds lusting over guys is more what we feel comfortable writing about so that’s why we do this. We write about strivers and dorks and people who are underestimated."