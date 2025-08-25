Mingus Reedus has pled not guilty after being arrested following an alleged assault.

Mingus Reedus pleads not guilty after arrest

The 25-year-old son of actor Norman Reedus and model Helena Christensen was arrested for alleged third-degree assault and obstruction of breathing after officers were called to a New York apartment on Saturday (23.08.25), according to TMZ.

He was charged with reckless physical injury, aggravated harassment and second-degree harassment for the reported attack on a 33-year-old woman.

However, Mingus has pled not guilty to all charges.

His attorney Priya Chaudhry told TMZ that the prosecutor’s decision to charge her client with "misdemeanours or less ... speaks volumes, and much louder than the unsupported prosecutor’s in-court comments."

She added: "Equally important, the judge released Mingus on his own recognisance, with neither bail nor supervision. That significant judicial decision amplifies the volume. Mingus is presumed innocent and has pled not guilty. As the facts emerge, his innocence will become clear."

He is expected to appear in court next week.

Mingus was previously arrested in September 2021 after being accused of assaulting a woman, who claimed he punched her in the face.

He denied the allegations, telling the New York Daily News at the time: “It was instinct. I was reacting to them swarming me and was afraid for the safety of my group. We didn’t think anything of it, but these five girls followed us for two blocks, throwing food at us and yelling. We told them to leave us alone, but they kept following, threatening to hurt my girlfriend and her friend.”

He pled guilty to disorderly conduct and was sentenced to attend five counselling sessions.