Modern Family star Aubrey Anderson-Emmons has come out as bisexual

The Modern Family star - who played Lily Tucker-Pritchett for nine years on the hit sitcom - has celebrated Pride month by opening up about her own sexuality in a heartwarming social media post.

Taking to Instagram on Monday (16.06.25), she shared a video lip syncing to audio from a classic Modern Family scene.

In the clip, her character - who was born in Vietnam - is told by Sofia Vergara's Gloria Delgado-Pritchett: "You are Vietnamese."

She replies: "No, I'm not. I'm gay, I'm gay."

Her on-screen uncle Mitch Pritchett (played by Jesse Tyler-Ferguson) says: "Honey, no you are not gay. You are just confused. Oh my god, what is wrong with me?”

Aubrey captioned the video: "People keep joking so much abt me being gay when I literally am (I’m bi).”

And she wrote alongside the clip: "Happy pride month to all and to all a goodnight hehehe.”

While Aubrey used the Modern Family video to come out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, another part of the episode was used in a viral TikTok trend earlier this year.

In another moment, her character shouts "I hate Vietnam" in a Vietnamese restaurant, with social media users using the audio to express their dislike of someone or something.

Aubrey, 18, took a step back from acting in recent years after leaving the show in 2020, after landing the sitcom role as a child without getting used to the idea of rejection in the TV and film world.

The later rediscovered her love for acting through a drama programme at her high school.

As well as returning to acting and starting auditions, she has also released her debut single Telephones and Traffic after starting to write original songs.

She said in a TikTok video: "I am grateful for all the Modern Family has given me and all of you wonderful people, and it's time to move on to another chapter of my life."

Elsewhere in the video, she admitted while she wasn't "forced into" Modern Family, it took its toll.

She exlained: "I was not forced into anything. Like my mom wasn't like, 'You're gonna do this.' Like, it was not like that, and I was not abused on set or anything like that.

"Like, I swear to God. But, it's true. You don't know what you're getting yourself into as a four year old when, like, you sign a contract to be on a show."

She added: "People really took a dig on my acting choices or thought I was a bad actor."

As well as Modern Family, Aubrey has also appeared as herself on Bill Nye Saves The World, and Paradise Run.