Hilary Swank doesn't "have time" for dishonest people.

The 50-year-old actress admits that she no longer has the energy to sustain half-hearted connections.

The Hollywood star told Women's Health magazine: "I just don’t have time for falsehood in any way. And a lot of people don’t like to be completely honest with people because they’re afraid of either hurting someone’s feelings or they’re afraid of confrontation. The relationships that are important to me are the ones that are willing to be honest and real."

Hilary turns 51 in July, and the actress is happy with where she's currently at in her life and her career.

The 'Million Dollar Baby' star said: "Energy is flowing when you’re happy to be where you want to be, when you’re happy with where you are, because you made a choice to be there."

Hilary has found a peace of mind by surrounding herself with nature.

The actress shared: "I have five dogs. I have two horses. Nature is such a fundamental part of who I am.

"Thankfully, I grew up in nature. For me, it’s in my DNA, it’s in my marrow, and I would not be the same person without it. And so I have to be in nature every day in some facet or another. And where I live is so perfect for that. I have a lake right in front of me and a forest in my backyard. That’s my recharge."

By contrast, Hilary admitted to suffering lots of "sleepless nights" after welcoming twins in 2023.

The movie star - who has two-year-old twins Aya and Ohm with her husband Philip Schneider - told People: "I think that being a mother of twins, I never have had a singleton, so I don't know what that's like.

"But I know that the sleepless nights are hard and when you have one that might sleep through the night, the other one's not, so it's kind of this trade-off every night."

Despite this, Hilary has tried to embrace the challenges of parenthood.

She said: "I know this is also a season, and it too will pass, and I try and remind myself that there's going to be a day when I'm like, ‘Oh, I'd love to wake up right now and just hold you.’ So just trying and hold on to that."