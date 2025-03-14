Mrs Hinch was sent home from hospital despite having a blood clot – only to later undergo emergency surgery after seeking a second opinion.

The 34-year-old cleaning influencer, aka Sophie Hinchliffe, recently gave birth to her son, Vinnie and first sought medical help after noticing disturbing symptoms and underwent a CT scan at a hospital.

However, doctors initially dismissed her concerns, telling her there was no blood clot.

When her leg continued to swell, she decided to go to another hospital, where a second scan confirmed she had a significant clot in her groin, pelvis and leg that required urgent surgery.

Mrs Hinch said in an Instagram update on her health scare “I’m not really sure where to start with this week guys.

“I’ve actually bumped into quite a few followers in hospital. So I just thought I’d update you a bit because I share a lot with you here. The good, the bad and the ugly.

“To cut a long story short, I had a blood clot in my groin, pelvis, leg area. I haven’t had one since 2018 and then another one decides to hit me three weeks postpartum. What a 12 months it’s been.”

She continued in a video posted to her Instagram Stories, which showed her distraught and wearing a hospital gown: “I got put through a CT scan and they said there’s no blood clot, you can go home.

“I went home; my leg got bigger and bigger. I came back to a different hospital and they scanned me and said we need to operate, you've got a big blood clot.”

Opening up about her relief she had sought further medical attention, she added: “How mad is that? And that keeps playing on my mind. What if I didn’t come back? Just trust your gut, guys. Trust your gut. Anyway, over and out from me and blood clot. I can’t wait to wake up in the morning and get home.”

During surgery, doctors used a procedure to remove the clot and clear her stents.

She added: “They managed to go in through my leg. They didn’t go through my neck in the end. They hoovered out the blood clot and they hoovered my stents out.

“They’ve literally hoovered me, which is ironic, isn’t it? I think I’ve still got quite a lot of painkillers or anaesthetic in my system, so I’m probably not making sense.”

Sophie has faced a difficult few months, having lost her father in April, weeks after welcoming her newborn son.

Announcing his death, she said online: “25th April 2024. My precious Dad passed suddenly but so peacefully whilst he slept. My life, our whole world, has been turned upside down.

“A deep, unimaginable pain I cannot put into words. My loving Dad, our boys’ beloved Grandad. Your workshop is locked up and I sleep with the key. I promise to keep your workshop dream going. Until we meet and sing together again. Goodnight Dad.”