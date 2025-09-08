Mariah Carey loves to "bring the drama" in her music videos.

Mariah Carey at the MTV VMAs

The 56-year-old singer was honoured with the Video Vanguard Award at the MTV VMAs in New York on Sunday (07.09.25) and joked in her acceptance speech that, until minutes before when she took Best R+B for her Type Dangerous promo, she had never been recognised at the ceremony before.

Receiving the Video Vanguard Award from Ariana Grande, she said: "Thank you so much for MTV for giving me the Vanguard Award. I can't believe I'm getting my first VMA tonight.

"I just have one question: What in the Sam Hill were you waiting for? I'm kidding. I love you.

"Being here brings back amazing memories, like when I presented LL Cool J for his Vanguard Award. Or, when Whitney Houston and I opened the show with a faux standoff where we both had our dress, and we were like, 'Try it on me.' It was a moment."

Mariah then reflected on the "sheer fantasy" of her music videos over the years and how she always has "fun" working on them.

She said: "Music videos are my way of life, of bringing music to my own life. Many movies visualising the sheer fantasy of it all. And let's be honest, sometimes there's just an excuse to bring the drama and do things I wouldn't do in real life.

"And let’s be honest. Sometimes there’s just an excuse to bring the drama and do things I wouldn’t do in real life, like going in drag for Obsessed, playing my alter ego Bianca in Heartbreaker, escaping the mob in Honey with a hot guy to a remote island — well that one really wasn’t much of a stretch, but it happened.

"Anyway, after all this time, I learned music evolves, music evolves, but fun? That is eternal.”

Ahead of receiving the award, Mariah performed a medley of her hits, taking to the stage in a gold, silk robe before shedding the garment to reveal a glittery gold bodysuit with matching boots as she sang Sugar Sweet, Fantasy, Honey, Heartbreaker, Obsessed, It's Like That, and We Belong Together.

Ariana hailed Mariah a "queen" as she paid tribute to the star when presenting her with the award.

She said: “As a vocalist, there’s only one queen and that’s Mariah.

"She knows no limits with her iconic five-octave range and has left an irrevocable impact on music history with her tone, technique and sound. Her music videos have become the pop playbook, giving us everything from alter egos to male drag to hundreds of iconic looks. Mariah Carey is a singular talent and artist.”