Rita Ora says music keeps her "alive" and is one of the most important things in her life.

Rita Ora at Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025

Although Rita's career has gone in different directions, including appearing on TV talent shows like The Masked Singer, recording songs is in her "blood" and she needs music in her life every day.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday (15.06.25), she said: "Music is what keeps me alive, to be honest. I wake up listening to music; it runs in my blood. I think we all secretly need music in so many different ways."

The Hot Right Now hitmaker's natural creativity is what motivates her in life.

Rita - who performed some of her much-loved tracks, including Praising You and her new single Heat, at the Summertime Ball - said: "I love working and being creative, and it keeps my blood flowing.

"If I get excited, I love it - fashion, movies, music. I just need to have that excitement."

Rita and Will Smith - who both performed at Wembley Stadium on Sunday (15.06.25) - are "great friends", and she is thankful for his support over the years.

The pop star - who recently told ITN she feels "inspired" by his "sense of filmmaking" - said: "Will and I have crossed paths many times over the years, and we are great friends.

"He’s a supporter of mine and has helped me in a lot of ways."

Rita is married to award winning filmmaker-and-actor Taika Waititi and she admits she would love to work with him on a project in the future.

The For You singer - who tied the knot with Taika in August 2022 - said: "It’s about the project. Of course, he’s my husband, and I want him to win at all costs, and it just needs to feel right, and it needs to be right.

"We're going to be supporting each other regardless."

And Rita says she and Taika, 49, are always inspiring each other and are always "full of ideas" as creatives.

Speaking to E! in September 2024, Rita said: "We inspire each other.

"With me coming from music and him being a writer, a director and a filmmaker, it's a house full of ideas. We're both fire signs, too. So it's just fire, fire, fire.

"We help each other out, always."