Jelly Roll is determined to get his weight below 250 pounds.

Jelly Roll embarked on his weight-loss journey in 2022

The 40-year-old music star began his weight-loss back in late 2022, and he now wants to get his weight under the 250-pound mark because he dreams of going skydiving one day.

During an appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', the 'Son of a Sinner' hitmaker shared: "For the non-fluffy people in the world, I’ll give y’all [an] educational course here: To do all the fun stuff in life, you’ve got to be under 250 [pounds].

"I want to skydive, ride a roller coaster, ride a bull, wrestle an alligator - I got a list of things I want to do."

Jelly Roll has already lost around 200 pounds since embarking on his weight-loss journey. And he's credited simple lifestyle changes for his dramatic transformation over recent years.

He said: "I’m eating a lot of protein and vegetables and walking. I would guess that I have lost an entire 200 pound Jimmy Kimmel."

The singer previously revealed that he dreams of appearing on the front cover of Men's Health magazine.

He said on the 'Dumb Blonde Podcast': "I wanna be on the cover of Men's Health by March of 2026. That's my new goal. I wanna have one of the biggest transformations."

Jelly Roll - whose real name is Jason DeFord - also suggested that his weight had become an important part of his identity.

He shared: "I think that people who become as big as I became, when they lose the weight, they're kind of ashamed. They're so ashamed that they go hide and lose the weight, and then they come back out and they don't really know how to interact with the world."

Despite this, Jelly Roll stressed that he's become successful in spite of his weight - rather than because of it.

The chart-topping star - who has struggled with obesity throughout his life - explained: "What I want the world to know, and I want people to see ... is that I didn't become successful because of my weight. I became successful in spite of it. I somehow managed to be this successful carrying 550 pounds. That's insane."