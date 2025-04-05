Kelsea Ballerini is "sensitive" to criticism.

Kelsea Ballerini has confessed to being sensitive

The 31-year-old star has admitted to having a turbulent relationship with social media, and Kelsea has already turned her back on two of the most popular platforms.

The 'Peter Pan' hitmaker told PEOPLE: "I got rid of Twitter a long time ago. That was helpful. Twitter kicked my a**.

"I discovered Reddit. I went through a very toxic phase with that, but it was when my life was a bit chaotic. Then I was like, 'We need to have some boundaries.' So that's no longer."

On the other hand, Kelsea remains active on other platforms and she's still keen to hear "feedback" from her fans.

However, Kelsea also acknowledged that she can be hurt by online criticism.

The singer said: "I really just keep up with TikTok and Instagram, and even that feels like too much, but I'm not sure how to not because I'm a people pleaser, and I like the feedback.

"I think my intention is because I like feedback and I like to edit set lists, or we're tweaking things on the tour because I'm seeing stuff on TikTok. But yeah, I'm a girl. I'm sensitive. I'm an artist. If I see a mean comment, it affects me."

Kelsea believes therapy has helped her to overcome a lot of challenges in her life, including an eating disorder.

And the music star claims that she's learned to "accept and celebrate" herself over recent years.

She explained: "I’m very aware of my flaws. I have a relationship with them, and I do the work to keep growing up and growing out of certain things, but in the same breath, I fully accept and celebrate myself right now. I don’t think I’ve ever been truly able to before because I had to go through life.

"You have to learn yourself before you love yourself - and I had learning to do."

Kelsea previously claimed that she's learned to accept the highs and lows of life.

The singer - who was married to music star Morgan Evans between 2017 and 2022 - told PEOPLE: "There's such space for both to be happening at the same time. I think, for a long time, I thought you can't have wonderful big things happening while dealing with turmoil."