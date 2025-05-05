Myles Smith is determined to achieve sustained success.

Myles Smith has revealed his long-term ambitions

The 26-year-old singer rose to fame on TikTok in 2022 and he's previously been described as an overnight success - but Myles doesn't look at his career in that way.

Speaking to The Independent, he explained: "I wish it was as magical as an overnight switch, but it didn’t feel quick. For me, I’m 15 years in."

Myles isn't motivated by short-term success. Instead, he wants to achieve longevity within the music business.

He shared: "So many decisions that I’ve made have been because I didn’t want it to be one song and done, or one song followed by capitalising with every single opportunity to make money.

"I’ve made some really bad financial decisions and turned down really great opportunities because I don’t want to just disappear overnight."

Myles believes aspiring musicians should always have some kind of fallback career options.

The 'Solo' hitmaker actually likened the life of an aspiring musician to that of an up-and-coming soccer player.

The award-winning star reflected: "You have people playing literally their entire lives and they’re great and then at 17, they’re dropped because of an injury – and then what happens?

"I know others say differently, but I think going down the education route is so wise before getting into this world because it will save you half the problems that I see a lot of artists get themselves into."

Myles earned a sociology degree in 2019, while he also owned a successful business before he turned his focus towards music.

The singer previously admitted that in spite of his other successes, music was always his true passion in life.

Speaking to the BBC, Myles shared: "I was quite comfortable. But I understood quite early on that just because I'm good at something, it doesn't necessarily mean I'm passionate about it."

Myles spent a lot of money on recording sessions and in 2022, he decided to focus his attention on music.

He said: "Money has never been the way I measure my success, but it was definitely scary.

"It started off very much like plunging into an ice bath and feeling the shock. Like, 'OK, this is real. I don't have a consistent salary coming in, and I don't have the security of knowing how long this is going to take.'

"But it was a matter of switching mentality - so I wasn't looking at what securities I had lost, but what opportunities I'd gained."