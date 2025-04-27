Naomi Campbell feels "too old" for the Met Gala.

Naomi Campbell at the 2024 Met Gala

The 54-year-old supermodel won't be attending the annual New York fashion extravaganza next month but she is no longer able to deal with the "anxiety" it brings.

In a new installment of her YouTube series 'Being Naomi', the star showed off a behind-the-scenes of preparing for last year's gala, including the fittings for her turquoise Burberry gown.

And she admitted: "This is my last Met. It is my last. I can't... I'm too old. It's too much for me, the anxiety.

"I don't know what number this is, I think it could be either 20 or 21, can you imagine."

Each year, the Met Gala - which is co-chaired by Vogue's Anna Wintour and a panel of other famous faces - has a theme for guests to centre their outfits around, with 2024's being 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion' and this year's being 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style'.

However, Naomi admitted she never pays attention to the topic in question.

She said: "I don't follow themes, sorry. I just flow. I think it's something to do with Sleeping Beauty, awakening something. I'm sorry."

In September, Naomi drew gasps when she took an aparent swipe at Anna when she received the Fashion Icon Award at Fashion Row's Fashion Show and Style Awards in Harlem, New York, when she branded the Vogue boss the "other woman" in an apparent response to the 74-year-old journalist calling out her renowned lack of punctuality.

Taking to the stage, the New York Post newspaper reports Anna had said to laughs from the crowd: “I am a very punctual person, and I have the honour of presenting tonight to someone who is often late."

Harper's Bazaar editor-in-chief Samira Nasr then offered a second introduction to Naomi, and as she accepted her award, the model said: “It’s so important that I’m here today, and I’m honoured to be here in Harlem.

"Everything’s going to work out the way it’s going to work out."

Referring to Anna, she said: "It wasn’t my choice to have the other woman."

She then gestured to Samira and said: “I’d much rather have this."

The crowd gasped but Naomi insisted she had to be honest because she has “always been unapologetically truthful.”

But later in her speech, Naomi praised Anna for offering her support when she was starting out in the fashion industry.

She said: “We must still say thank you to Anna Wintour, as she did take the time to come here and give me the award even though I wasn’t here.

“So thank you, Anna Wintour, for your support in my career from 1987, meeting a young black girl from South London in British Vogue offices and taking a chance in giving me a shoot.

“And so, I thank you for your influence and your continuing support in pushing fashion forward also.”