Natalie Portman is drawn to roles depending on what’s happening in her personal life.

The 43-year-old ‘Black Swan’ actress divorced her husband Benjamin Millipede in 2024, and revealed the impact her mood at home makes on her work during a conversation with Jenna Ortega, 22, following their collaboration on the upcoming film ‘The Gallerist’.

Speaking to Jenna for Interview magazine, she said: “You want to find that joy and lightness and humour in your work when things are harder at home.”

The two actors also discussed their experiences growing up in the spotlight and how their careers have evolved over time.

Natalie, who finalised her divorce from Benjamin Millepied, 47, in February after over a decade together, added about how her life circumstances often influence her approach to acting roles.

She said: “There are things that come at certain times of your life.

“There’s moments in your life where it’s really meaningful to have a work experience that just envelopes you in happiness, and this was one of those.”

Natalie continued: “It doesn’t always work out, but I’m drawn to things because of what’s happening in my personal life.”

When asked whether she prioritises character or script when selecting new roles, Natalie replied: “I learned from actresses that came before me who said, ‘It’s important to go for joy.’”

Natalie and Benjamin met while working on the 2010 film ‘Black Swan’, in which she starred as a troubled ballerina, while he served as the film’s ballet choreographer.

The pair announced their engagement and pregnancy with their first child in 2010 and went on to marry in 2012. They share two children: Aleph, 13, and Amalia, eight.

Though she did not mention Benjamin by name or directly reference the divorce during the interview, Natalie said: “I was just excited to have kids, and with a person that I was in love with,” when asked about how motherhood had impacted her career.

Natalie is set to star in the upcoming film ‘Fountain of Youth’ opposite John Krasinski.

The Apple TV+ feature follows two estranged siblings reuniting in search of the mythical source of eternal life and will be released on Friday 23 May.

Meanwhile, ‘The Gallerist’, in which Natalie appears alongside Jenna, does not yet have a confirmed release date.

When asked what excites her most at this stage in life, Natalie said: “My kids are always a source of excitement, because you just see them develop into the individuals they are.

“And also, I’ve been spending a lot of time with my friends, with their kids and my kids; that’s pretty fun.”