Natalie Portman has "lost" one of Anakin Skywalker's braids from 'Star Wars'.

The 43-year-old actress - who rose to fame as Padme Amidala in the space saga's prequel trilogy between 1999 and 2005 - has revealed she took a piece of hair belonging to co-star Hayden Christensen when filming wrapped on 'Episode III - Revenge of the Sith' as a souvenir two decades ago, but she has no idea where it is anymore.

During an interview on Tuesday (20.05.25) with UK TV show 'This Morning' on ITV, she said: "I took one of the Anakin braids at the end of shooting...

"They were all clip-on things, and there were many of them obviously, because they had to do it every day.

"So, I took one them - but I don;t have it anymore. I lost it... I shiuldn't even have admitted that!"

Natalie also confirmed she would gladly return to the 'Star Wars' - which is still expanding on Disney+ and the big screen - although there have been no talks yet.

She added: "Sure! No one's asked me, so I don't wanna start any rumours! I'm open to all of it, yeah!"

Natalie - who has son Aleph, 13, and daughter Amalia, eight, with ex-husband Benjamin Millepied - admitted her children are the "main" inspiration behind any projects she takes on at this stage of her career.

She said: "Oh, one hundred percent! It's a main, main driver of my decisions."

That's true of her latest movie 'Fountain of Youth', and she's excited for her kids to be able to watch one of her films - even if they're not always "interested" in seeing her on screen.

She quipped: "They're not actually that interested in seeing stuff that I've made. I think it's a little weird for them to have mom be someone else too.

"And also, I haven't had that many experiences because not many of the films I've been in have been appropriate!"