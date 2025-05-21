Natalie Portman struggled to cope with Hollywood's awards season when she was pregnant.

Natalie Portman has opened up about attending Hollywood's awards season while pregnant

The 43-year-old actress was expecting a baby when she promoting her film 'Black Swan' and she was four months pregnant when she attended the 2011 Oscars and took home the Best Actress prize - but Natalie has now admitted attending all the glitzy events was tough when she was sober and everyone around her was drinking.

During an appearance on the 'Dish' podcast, she explained: "The main thing was I was pregnant when I went through that award season, so I couldn't drink at all.

"During like all of those events. Which was hard. Uh, ‘cause … It's a lot of like-It’s a lot of stress. It's a lot of attention. It's a lot of …

"And I was sober while everyone else was not."

Natalie went on to reveal she also had to deal with people commenting on her baby bump, adding: "I was so big, like everyone was like: ‘Oh, you're gonna pop,’ like, and I was like: ‘I'm four months pregnant.'

"Like everyone was like: ‘You must be giving birth tomorrow!’ ‘Hope it doesn’t happen on the red carpet,’ I was like: ‘I got five more months to go!’

"Um … yeah, so I was probably the only actress eating my way to the, to the Oscars, like …"

However, Natalie confessed she treated herself to a daily cake during her pregnancy which gave her a lot of "joy".

She added: "I had a mille-feuille every day, that was when I was still vegetarian. I had one every day of my pregnancy. It was … joy."

Natalie - who lives in Paris - is now vegan and admits eating out in the city can be a struggle.

She said: "I would say I mainly go for like non-French food in Paris. Like, a French restaurant is still challenging.

"I mean, a lot of the kind of newer, younger chefs are doing more vegetable forward dishes, and obviously there's like, some leaders in that field like Alain Passard, who really like paved the way for vegetable forward French cuisine.

"But really my day to day if I go out is like getting Moroccan food, or Lebanese food, or Thai food, or Indian food, you know, there's just kind of more options for me in non-French restaurants. Yeah, for me it ends up being haricots vert and-frites, you know? ...

"Well, for years, but when I was vegetarian, before I was vegan, when I would go to France I would get French onion soup.

"And then I was like: 'Oh what a delicious vegetarian option'. And then someone broke the news to me that it’s-beef stock, yeah.

"And I was like: 'Guess I got some extra protein for a while'."