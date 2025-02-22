Natasha Rothwell has urged 'The White Lotus' fans to "buckle the f*** up" for its third season.

The comedy drama anthology show - which follows guests and staff at a fictional resort chain - recently returned for another run, with the 44-year-old actress reprising her season one role as Belinda in the new series.

Asked to some up the new season in three words, she chose four and told the 'Smallzy Surgery' podcast: "Buckle the f*** up."

Natasha was also asked about her favourite moment from the third season, but insisted creator and writer Mike White takes viewers on a perfect journey.

She explained: "I feel like Mike has perfected the slow burn. When you're watching a lit fuse burn, the anticipation is built over so many episodes.

"So, I'd hate to say just one, it's kind of a compilation and the burn. When I tell you, the power, the explosion of his writing - the juice is worth the squeeze."

Natasha's character Belinda is the only returning cast member, with each season typically set in a different hotel.

However, this time she is visiting the Thailand resort as a guest rather than just an employee.

She explained: "She still works for The White Lotus. She's in Thailand on a work holiday.

"She's signed up for a programme, it's like a work exchange programme, and so she's at the White Lotus in Thailand to learn Thai massage techniques...

"This time, she also gets to be a guest at the White Lotus."

When it comes to Natasha herself, she admitted she can be quite specific when it comes to hotel etiquette

Asked if she likes to make the bed before housekeeping arrives, she said: "I'm a little neurospicy, I make my bed literally every morning even at home.

"When I walk into my bedroom, it has to be done. I don't do it for the optics, I do it for my mental health."