Ashanti and Nelly 'hated' each other for a while

The couple had an on-off relationship for over a decade from 2003 and they went on to reconcile in 2023, having son Kareem, aka KK, 10 months, and secretly getting married, but they admitted they never expected to reunite.

In a trailer for their new reality show Nelly and Ashanti: We Belong Together, Ashanti, 44, said: "We were together off and on for 11 years, before the final..."

Nelly quipped: "I hated her."

His wife laughed: "I hated him. I didn't think that we would get back together."

Hot in Herre hitmaker Nelly then smiled as he said: "She got me y’all."

But Ashanti suggested she hadn't had to work hard to pursue the 50-year-old singer.

She said: "He wanted to get got."

The 44-year-old pop star previously admitted she was initially shocked that her feelings for Nelly had returned because she thought they had "gone" away after the end of their relationship the first time round.

She told E! News: "It was, ‘I can’t believe these feelings came back.

"That’s what it was for me. When we first started talking and dating again it was like, ‘Wait a minute, these feelings were gone. How did they creep back?"

Ashanti also admitted she and Nelly - who has Chanelle, 30, and Cornell, 25, with Channetta Valentine and then adopted his sister's children after she passed away -are keen to have more children.

She said: "I am feeling amazing, incredibly pleased, humbled.

"My life has completely changed for the better. I feel full, you know? My cup is full.

"We’re going to add some more. Definitely a girl to balance it out. I’m outnumbered in the house right now. So, a girl would be great!"

Meanwhile, Nelly revealed he married the Foolish hitmaker in December 2023 because she was pregnant.

Speaking on The Bootleg Kev podcast, he said: "I was like, 'Yo, you know what? Let’s just knock this [wedding] out because we’re going to be doing so much and everything’s moving so fast.'

"I didn’t want her to be a baby mama, you know what I mean?

"Because we already knew where we were in life. If we're back like this, this must be what it’s supposed to be."

Ashanti and Nelly did not confirm that they had married until June 2024, and just over a month later, she gave birth to their son.