Nelly thinks Ashanti is 'killing' motherhood

The 50-year-old rapper - who already has Chanelle, 31, and Cornell, 26, with his ex Channetta Valentine then adopted his sister's children after she passed away - has son KK, nine months, with wife Ashanti, 44, and explained that she has waited "so long" to become a mother that it is a "beautiful to see" her embracing her new role in life.

He told E! News: "You know, it's just beautiful to see the love and the emotion.

"I mean, he has it with all his kids, but obviously, KK is the baby right now. So, it's beautiful to see. It's always great when you get a chance to share your life and all of that. But I think on this one, it's just watching her get a chance to be a mom, and watching the joy in her face that she gets, just [from] her interaction with him.

"She's waited so long.

"Now she's tackling motherhood with the best attention she could, anyone could give, and she's killing it."

Meanwhile, the 'Foolish' songstress recently revealed that she felt "amazing" and "humbled" since becoming a mom, and admitted that she and Nelly will "definitely" be having another baby, although she is hopeful that the next one will be a little girl.

She said: " "I am feeling amazing, incredibly pleased, humbled.

"My life has completely changed for the better. I feel full, you know? My cup is full.

"We’re going to add some more. Definitely a girl to balance it out. I’m outnumbered in the house right now. So, a girl would be great!"

Ashanti and Nelly dated in the early 2000s but split up and married in December 2023.

Ashanti said: "We were together for 11 years off-and-on.

"We stopped, we hated each other for a good chunk of time. And then we spun the block.

"It just feels like timing is everything."