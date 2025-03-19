Nelly is trying to save his son from regular photoshoots.

The 50-year-old rapper has KK, nine months, with 'Foolish' singer Ashanti, 44, and while she is making a point of taking his picture on a regular basis in the run up to his first birthday, he wants to stop him from any sort of embarrassment in the future.

He told US TV show 'Extra': "I’ve been trying to save him from the photo shoots ’cause when he gets older and sees all of this, he gonna be like..".

Ashanti interjected: "He's gonna love it!"

The 'Hot In Heere' hitmaker joked that he has had "more birthday parties" than he has, but Ashanti corrected him and insisted that they are not parties and merely photoshoots that occur on a regular basis.

He said: "Man, this boy done had more birthday parties than me!"

Ashanti said: "They're not birthday parties, they are photo shoots every birthday month — that’s what it is."

Despite her enthusiasm for snapping the little one in private, Ashanti recently revealed that she is not keen on the idea of sharing pictures of him on her social media for her millions of followers just yet.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I just feel like he is so important to me, and I don't know if I want to share that. He's a beautiful baby. He's definitely my twin, he's definitely my twin!

"In a perfect world, I would control it. Do you know what I mean? If you don't wanna see the other side me, then don't do it. Maybe [for his birthday], maybe yeah.."

"Sometimes I want to post, I'm like 'Oh this is so cute.' Daddy definitely wants to post, Daddy wants to post. But I'm like 'Not yet, Daddy, not yet."