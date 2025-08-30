New Zealand petitions to host Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding

New Zealand is petitioning to host Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding.

After the pop princess and her Kansas City Chiefs partner, both 35, announced their engagement earlier this month, the New Zealand tourism board took to Instagram to share why the country should host the nuptials.

A message on the New Zealand tourism board’s Instagram account stated: “This is our official petition for Pop’s next Royal Wedding to be hosted right here in Aotearoa New Zealand.

"We think the Swifties would agree, it’s the perfect backdrop for a star-studded 'I do.' Are you ready for it?"

The post featured pictures of mountain views in Fiordland, a vineyard in Wānaka, a tree-lined chapel at Ohaupō Tree Church, and Lake Erskine and Dublin Bay.

The caption concluded: "A huge congratulations to @taylorswift @killatrav, catch the bouquet in the comments to manifest your dream wedding down under.”

Meanwhile, Taylor and Travis announced their engagement with a joint Instagram post with the caption "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

Taylor and Travis started dating in 2023 and she has been a regular at Kansas City Chiefs games - where Kelce plays as a tight end - ever since, whist he was often in attendance at her shows on The Eras Tour last year.

The couple's relationship was first made public in September 2023 when Taylor was spotted in the crowd at one Kelce's games, although the pair had been dating privately for a few months beforehand.

Swift has had several high-profile relationships in the past - including with former One Direction singer Harry Styles and actor Joe Alwyn - but revealed earlier this month that Travis was the guy she had been manifesting in many of her hit songs.

During an appearance on Travis and his brother Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast, she said: "I was like, 'If this guy's not crazy, this is sort of what I've been writing songs about wanting to happen to me since I was a teenager.'"