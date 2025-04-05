Carly Pearce is in her "single era".

The 34-year-old singer has revealed that she plans to do things "100 percent" her way moving forwards, observing that she's entered a new chapter in her life.

The 'Next Girl' hitmaker told Us Weekly: "I feel in every way - no matter if it’s the kind of music that I’m making or how I spend my days in my personal life - I’m choosing me.

"For the first time, I’m totally doing things 100 percent the way that I want to, and I’m in my single era and kind of loving it for the first time in my life."

Carly is actually amazed that so many women are able to connect with her music.

The singer reflected: "I never imagined that people would connect with my songwriting in the way that they have.

"I always felt like I was a personal songwriter, but until I wrote my album, '29: Written in Stone', I just had no idea how much being vulnerable was going to be an asset of mine and a strength."

Despite this, Carly doesn't have any intention of taking her current success for granted.

The music star said: "I don’t take for granted that people come to my shows to feel understood, and I write music so that maybe I can help myself feel understood. It’s a really amazing thing."

Earlier this year, Carly admitted that she's learned some important lessons from Kelsea Ballerini.

The singer heaped praise on her showbiz pal, revealing how Kelsea, 31, has influenced her own career.

Carly - who has won a host of awards during her career, including a Grammy - told People: "I feel like she has a really amazing ability to perform like the superstar she is in front of thousands of people, but she still remains so vulnerable and honest, and you feel very connected to her, even if you're sitting all the way in the back."

Carly also admitted to feeling "proud" of Kelsea, describing the singer as her "best friend" in the music industry.

She said: "Nobody deserves [success] more. She's my best friend in this industry, so I'm really proud of her."