Tom Brady's Netflix roast was "really hard" on his children.

The 47-year-old sporting icon has always been able to laugh at himself, but Tom confessed that 'The Roast of Tom Brady' was actually very difficult for his kids.

The NFL legend - who has Jack, 17, with Bridget Moynahan, as well as Benjamin, 15, and Vivian, 12, with ex-wife Gisele Bundchen - said on the 'Impaulsive' podcast: "It was tough on my kids.

"I love laughing at myself. It felt like I was in a locker room, and the harder people go at me I actually love it."

On the other hand, Tom's kids found it tough to cope with the Netflix roast.

He said: "I do understand, like, for my kids, that was really hard."

'The Roast of Tom Brady' featured jokes about the sport star's split from Gisele, and Tom was also mocked for some of his career setbacks.

The Super Bowl-winning star - who was married to Gisele between 2009 and 2022 - now considers the roast to be a mistake.

He shared: "There are some things as a parent you f*** up and you don’t realise until afterward … We’re not perfect parents … There is no perfect manual for it, and you have to evaluate yourself as a parent all the time."

Tom actually has fond memories of filming the roast, which featured the likes of Kevin Hart and Kim Kardashian. But he quickly realised that he'd made a mistake.

He said: "I'll never forget when I talked to my kids the next day, and I was, like, I felt like, you know, a stake through the heart, understandably."

Tom and Gisele announced their split in 2022, and the sports star previously insisted that his children would be his number one priority moving forwards.

He wrote on Instagram at the time: "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve. (sic)"