Travis Kelce's life has been "fun" since he started dating Taylor Swift.

The 35-year-old sports star recently announced his engagement to the chart-topping singer and although he's now facing more scrutiny than ever, Travis is loving life with Taylor.

The Kansas City Chiefs star - who began dating Taylor in 2023 - said during a press conference: "I would say, ever since I've been dating Taylor life has been fun ... It's been exciting.

"Obviously a lot more eyes and I accept that, but I'm living life. Living on a high, I guess."

The Super Bowl-winning star also joked about his recent engagement.

Speaking about his relationship with Taylor, Travis - who has won rings for his Super Bowl successes in 2020, 2023 and 2024 - quipped: "I got one more ring from it ... Well, two if we're counting the first Super Bowl."

Earlier this year, Travis insisted that he still has "a lot more to prove" in the NFL.

The sports star briefly contemplated retirement after losing the 2025 Super Bowl, but Travis still feels motivated and ambitious.

Travis told reporters: "It wasn't a very tough [decision] for me.

"I know I'm getting older, but at the same time I still feel like I got a lot that I can prove in this league. It really wasn't that hard of a decision for me."

Travis felt hurt after losing the Super Bowl earlier this year, but his passion for the sport remains as strong as ever.

He said: "I love football. I don't think I really thought about it that much. My friends and family and the team and the guys and women in this building, I love coming into work every single day."

Despite this, Travis took his time before deciding to commit himself to another season with the Kansas City Chiefs.

He explained: "You want to let the emotions die down [after the end of the season].

"That was the biggest thing — you don't want to make decisions off initial emotions. But for the most part, once they died down, I still felt like I had that fire in my chest to be able to keep coming in and building and be better and chase another Super Bowl."