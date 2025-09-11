Hulk Hogan's son has obtained a restraining order against Bubba the Love Sponge Clem.

Nick Hogan has taken action against Bubba the Love Sponge Clem

Nick Hogan, along with Terry McCoy, the curator of the late wrestler's estate submitted paperwork asking for a temporary order in the Circuit Court of the Sixth Judicial District in Pinellas County, Florida, last week in connection with the 59-year-old radio presenter's use of Hulk's sex tape in his new documentary Video Killed The Radio Star.

Video Killed The Radio Star: The Untold Story Of The Hulk Hogan Sex Tape Scandal chronicles how the late wrestler's illicit encounter with Bubba's then-wife Heather Clem was made public and in their request for a restraining order Nick and Terry argued that the broadcaster's use of the explicit footage in the documentary "infringed upon the Estate's federally registered copyright in an unauthorized sex tape video."

Documents obtained by People magazine stated: "Plaintiffs have also shown that the Estate will suffer immediate and irreparable harm if Clem is not enjoined from infringing on its federally registered copyright by publishing any portion or excerpt of the sex tape, including as part of the documentary.

"The Court finds that requiring notice to Clem of these proceedings before issuance of the temporary restraining order would likely result in irreparable harm to the Estate."

The order was granted on 4 September but the following day, the documentary premiered at Centro Asturiano de Tampa in Florida.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, eight seconds of footage featuring the tape were edited out of the film to comply with the restraining order, and Centro Asturiano's management were assured that the producers assumed full liability.

It was revealed earlier this month that Nick was taking action over the documentary as he alleged it infringes on his father's copyrights and trademarks because it includes unauthorised images from the sex tape.

In his lawsuit, Nick accused Bubba of promoting the documentary using Hulk's trademarks without permissions.

In addition, the 35-year-old star claimed the release of the film would violate a settlement agreement - of which the details are redacted - Bubba and Hulk reached over the sex tape in 2012.

Nick is suing for unspecified damages and to stop the release of the documentary.

However, Bubba insisted he shouldn't be sued.

He said: “I don’t own any of it. They’re suing the wrong people. You dumbass. Did you watch it? Do you realise your father is not portrayed in a bad light at all?”