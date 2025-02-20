Nick Jonas cherishes the support of his family.

Nick Jonas is set to star on Broadway

The Jonas Brothers star is set to make his Broadway return in March, when he appears in the musical 'The Last Five Years', and Nick has revealed how his family - including his wife Priyanka Chopra - are supporting him through his latest career challenge.

The 32-year-old star - who has daughter Malti, three, with Priyanka - told E! News: "My family will join me for some of this which will be nice. And obviously on opening night I think the brothers will come out, and my parents. Having that support is key, especially when you're doing a project that's as intense as this.

"It just really helps ground you and gives you the sort of peace that you need to step into something that is so intense and requires so much of you - not just the work you do on stage, but the emotional part of this as well."

Nick's family actually help him to overcome challenges in his professional life.

The singer - who stars in the Jonas Brothers alongside his siblings, Joe and Kevin - shared: "It's nice to feel like when you go home you get to sit back on your couch and get those cuddles or whatever else you need to recharge."

Nick accepts that starring in 'The Last Five Years' will take an emotional and physical toll on him. But the chart-topping singer is determined to relish the challenge.

Nick - who has been married to Priyanka since 2018 - explained: "I don't really want to get overly emotional about it, but it's a blessing to be here and to get to be on the Broadway stage.

"There's so many talented people in the world who unfortunately don't get this opportunity. I’m just blown away at the fact that get to step on those boards and perform."