Nick Lachey tries to "compartmentalise" his work life.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey have been married since 2011

The 51-year-old star has been married to his wife Vanessa since 2011, and Nick has now revealed the secret to their happy marriage.

Nick - who has co-hosted 'Love Is Blind' alongside Vanessa for the last five years - told the 'Richer Lives' podcast: "I think the best thing you can do is not bring your work home with you. Which is tricky when you work with your spouse.

"I think we do a really good job of doing that, for the most part, but it’s not easy working with your spouse sometimes."

Nick feels it would be easy to allow work-related problems to "bleed over" into their home life. However, the TV star has managed to "compartmentalise" different parts of his life.

He said: "Sometimes you show up for work and there’s an argument at home that you brought with you to work and you don't want that to bleed over. And sometimes there’s arguments at work that bleed over.

"You don’t want that, so, you know, I think it’s kind of good to compartmentalise and recognise that you’re here doing a job. Yes, you’re a married couple, and we’ve been together almost 20 years now, so I think that’s our golden rule, is don’t bring work home, don’t bring home to work. Try and keep it as separate as you can."

Nick previously explained that the loved-up couple always "make time to prioritise each other".

The TV star also admitted that parenthood has changed his love life.

Nick - who has Camden, 12, Brooklyn, ten, and Phoenix, eight, with Vanessa - told People: "Sometimes you have to be deliberate. You have to make deliberate attempts because the spontaneity, the romance, whatever you want to call it that existed pre-kids, it just can't exist the same way.

"And I would argue that it shouldn't exist the same way because your priority should be your kid, but you have to also make time to prioritise each other. And if you lose sight of that and lose track of that, then I think that's when you can get into some trouble."