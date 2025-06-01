Nick Lachey broke down in tears when his reality show ended.

The 51-year-old singer appeared on the series 'Newlyweds' alongside then-wife Jessica Simpson in the early 2000s but it all came to an end as they headed for divorce in 2005 and he recalled feeling so upset because he had formed such a close bond with the crew.

Speaking on the 'Richer Lives' podcast, he said: "I actually came to really love the crew. I remember crying the day we shut down because you develop relationships with them. They really became family."

The former 98 Degrees star - who is now married to his 'Love Is Blind' co-host Vanessa Lachey and has Camden, 12, Brooklyn,10 and eight-year-old Phoenix with her - added that when production started, he was told to ignore the crew but refused to do so.

He added: "I remember at first they were like, ‘Don’t talk to the crew. They’re a fly on the wall!" And I was like, ‘Guys, if this is ever going to work, that’s just not how I’m wired. You’re not going to be in my house and watch my every move, and we’re not going to talk to each other. We got to get past that right now/"

The programme ran for a total of three seasons, and Nick was surprised at its success because they were both initially focused on their music careers.

He said: "My ex-wife had an album coming out, I had an album coming out.

"We had no idea it was going to take on this other life of being this reality fly-on-the-wall type of show."

Follwing their split, Jessica went on to marry Eric Johnson in 2014 and has Maxwell Drew, 12, Ace Knute, 11, as well as six-year-old Birdie Mae with him but they called it quits after a decade together.