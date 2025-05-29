Nick Lachey underestimated the impact of 'Newlyweds'.

Nick Lachey starred on the MTV reality series

The hit reality TV series focused on Nick's marriage to Jessica Simpson and ran for three seasons between 2003 and 2005 - but Nick never imagined that it would become so popular.

The 51-year-old star - who was married to Jessica from 2002 until 2006 - told 'Richer Lives': "'Newlyweds' obviously became a huge reality show. The only one that had come out before that was 'The Osbournes', which was also a massive show. But that show was created as a vehicle to promote music.

"You know, my ex-wife had an album coming out, [I] had an album coming out, I’ll do a little six-episode thing to promote the album. We had no idea it was going to take on this other life of being this reality fly-on-the-wall type of show. So that was totally unexpected."

Nick initially struggled to adjust to being followed by cameras.

However, the 98 Degrees star ultimately developed a strong bond with the camera crew, likening them to "family".

He shared: "I remember at first they were like, ‘Don’t talk to the crew. They’re a fly on the wall!’ And I was like, ‘Guys, if this is ever going to work, that’s just not how I’m wired. You’re not going to be in my house and watch my every move and we’re not going to talk to each other. We got to get past that right now.’ So I actually came to really love the crew.

"I remember crying the day we shut down because you develop relationships with them. They really became [a] family."

Nick's relationship with Jessica fell apart shortly after season three, but he still took some positives from his time on 'Newlyweds'.

The 'Love Is Blind' co-host - who has been married to his second wife, Vanessa, since 2011 - explained: "What reality TV did for me is it allowed me to introduce myself as Nick Lachey, the person, to the world, and even guys around me [were like], ‘He’s kind of cool. I’d have a beer with that guy.’ … It allowed me to become very comfortable being myself."