Nick and Vanessa Lachey always try to present a "united" front to their children.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey have been married since 2011

The loved-up couple have Phoenix, eight, Brooklyn, ten, and Camden, 12, together, and Nick has opened up about their approach to parenting.

The 51-year-old star - who has been married to Vanessa since 2011 - told People: "Dad's probably a little more stern when it comes to discipline, but Mom is as well when she has to be. I think we do flip-flop on that regard.

"It's important to be united. You never want your kids to be mad at one parent and then find reprieve with the other. You've got to be on the same page as parents and be consistent."

Nick believes children crave consistently in their life.

He reflected: "I think that's what kids crave — consistency. As long as you are consistent and you're on the same page, you're going to be all right."

Nick thinks compromise is key to parenting and marriage, too.

The TV star - who was married to pop singer Jessica Simpson between 2002 and 2006 - said: "I don't think any parents ever see eye to eye constantly. You know what I mean? So it's a series of compromises, constantly.

"I think when you have a yin and yang to that, and each is willing to give and take and give and take and give and take, and you do that at dance, it works. It's when one side is constantly compromising and the other never seems to that you get into trouble. And, thankfully we don't have that problem too often."

Earlier this year, Nick explained that he tries to "compartmentalise" his work life.

Reflecting on the secret to their happy marriage, Nick - who has co-hosted Love Is Blind alongside Vanessa for the last five years - told the Richer Lives podcast: "I think the best thing you can do is not bring your work home with you. Which is tricky when you work with your spouse.

"I think we do a really good job of doing that, for the most part, but it’s not easy working with your spouse sometimes."