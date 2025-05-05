Josh Peck "hates" the weekend.

The 38-year-old actor - who is married to Paige O'Brien and has Max, six, and two-year-old Shai with her - made the "discovery" recently that he much prefers the working week even though it might seem "weird" to others.

Speaking on his 'Good Guys' podcast, he said: "My weekend was average. A lot of kids. I had a discovery and feel bad for it, but I've felt it my entire life, and I'm just gonna embrace it. I hate the weekend. It's weird, right?"

The former 'Drake and Josh' star - whose wife is currently pregnant with their third child - explained that he is "privileged" in the sense that he doesn't have to follow a traditional pattern of employment so he able to enjoy the "structure" that he has made for himself throughout the week.

He said: "I like the weekday because...for me, the weekend would be good for one day, but granted, acknowledging my privilege, I don't have a nine to five [job] so I am abe to get done a lot of the things that people save for the weekend because with commutes and whatnot, they're busy eight to 10 to 12 hours a day. They can't get it done, so they look forward to the weekend. I just like the structure of a weekday because I'm up with my kids from six to nine and then Max goes to school, Shai , we have someone who comes in to help with Shai a couple hours a day so my wife can go for a workout or see a friend or do all the stuff she does.

"I go to work. And, by four or five, I'm home, the kids are home, we're like crushing family time til eight o'clock when the kids to bed and then it's an hour or two do whatever we want when Paige and I hang out. I like that structure and I could to that 99 percent of days.

"I also just like when the phone is ringing, when there's something to do, when there's an email to write. When that last email comes in on Friday night, I'm like 'I'm gonna see a red bubble for the next 39 hours, 47 hours..."